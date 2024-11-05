Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

