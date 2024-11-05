Amalgamated Bank Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.8 %

CMG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.