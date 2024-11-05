Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

