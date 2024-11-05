Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Susquehanna

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.48.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $195.78 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $138.36 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Once Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the third quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 102,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.