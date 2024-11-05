Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.48.

AMZN opened at $195.78 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $138.36 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

