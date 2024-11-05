American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,057 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $25,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

