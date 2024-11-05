Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 22,223 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.94. 1,222,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

