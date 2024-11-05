Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 127,614 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,614 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock remained flat at $45.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 106,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,964. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

