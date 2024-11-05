Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,876 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,079 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

