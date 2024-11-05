Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,365 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 671,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,863. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $967.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

