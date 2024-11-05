Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 40,979 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.36. 495,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

