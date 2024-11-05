Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,858 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VUG stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $388.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,250. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $279.51 and a 12-month high of $397.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.12. The stock has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

