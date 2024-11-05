Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,130.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,350. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

