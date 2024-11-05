Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Andersons Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

