Andrew Peller (ADW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Insider Transactions at Andrew Peller

In other news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Insiders sold 51,202 shares of company stock valued at $202,506 in the last three months.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

