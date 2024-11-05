Andrew Peller (ADW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.47 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
Insider Transactions at Andrew Peller
In other news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Insiders sold 51,202 shares of company stock valued at $202,506 in the last three months.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
