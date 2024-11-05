ANDY Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $102.18 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $102.18 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANDY has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One ANDY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANDY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,217.61 or 0.99925138 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.38 or 0.99448732 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ANDY Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00010878 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,090,814.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.