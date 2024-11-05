Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 218.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $219.31 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average of $230.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

