Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 230,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,798. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

