Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Position Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,530 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $40,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 599,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,113 shares in the last quarter.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSLU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,585. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

