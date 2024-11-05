Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after buying an additional 905,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.