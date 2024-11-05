Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $20.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

