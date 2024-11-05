Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance
NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $20.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
