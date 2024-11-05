Arhaus (ARHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Arhaus has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arhaus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 705,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

