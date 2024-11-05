Arista Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,630,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,543 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8,128.0% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 243,839 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 169.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 823.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 134,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 733,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 79,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

