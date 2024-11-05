Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.30 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001068 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,542,042 coins and its circulating supply is 184,541,606 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

