Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 96,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,497. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $990.31 million, a P/E ratio of -276.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.