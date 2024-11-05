Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

