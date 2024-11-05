Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $508.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

