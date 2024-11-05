Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.79 and a one year high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average is $210.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

