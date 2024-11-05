ASB Consultores LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.11.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

