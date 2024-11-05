ASB Consultores LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.74. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.35 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

