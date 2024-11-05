ASB Consultores LLC Buys 2,134 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.11 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

