ASB Consultores LLC Buys 255 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

ABNB stock opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

