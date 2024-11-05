ASB Consultores LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 0.9 %

KLA stock opened at $663.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $741.44 and a 200-day moving average of $764.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. KLA Co. has a one year low of $495.10 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

