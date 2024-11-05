ASB Consultores LLC Sells 189 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 1,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,208,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $507.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

