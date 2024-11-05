Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $170.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.92.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $125.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

