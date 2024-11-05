Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,457 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $40,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.