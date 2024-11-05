Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 62,489 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,631 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SEA by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

