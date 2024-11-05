Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 453 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

