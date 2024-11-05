Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 886 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $505.06 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.27 and a 52 week high of $535.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.10.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $963,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,899 shares of company stock worth $24,959,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.