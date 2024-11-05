Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.38 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 119.10 ($1.54), with a volume of 2394078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.52).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £988.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.39, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

