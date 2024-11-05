Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Astronics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $23.74.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

