Atb Cap Markets Decreases Earnings Estimates for Air Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.1 %

ACDVF stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

