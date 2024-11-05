Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,807,142.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $982,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,109 shares in the company, valued at $38,780,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,807,142.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,269 shares of company stock worth $41,382,072. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after purchasing an additional 144,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.