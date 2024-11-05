Auour Investments LLC Has $829,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Auour Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.