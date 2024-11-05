Auour Investments LLC Purchases 1,945 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Auour Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

