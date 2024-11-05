Auour Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Auour Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

