Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
ORAAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.
About Aura Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.