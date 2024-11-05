Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

ORAAF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.