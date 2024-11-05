Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 312,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.