Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 13,335 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.52. 111,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,412. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $201.08. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

