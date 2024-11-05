Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,800 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,886,000 after buying an additional 950,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.